RAMP (RAMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,464.10

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $1,464.10 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

