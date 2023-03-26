Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

In other news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,697,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,371,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 51,001 shares of company stock worth $294,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

