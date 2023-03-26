Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

