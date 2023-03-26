ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.87 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $1,458.04 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00336516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

