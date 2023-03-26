Rekor Systems (REKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

REKR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.