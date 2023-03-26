renBTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,256.34 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $108.77 million and $4,256.34 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for $30,384.20 or 1.09298839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

