renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $110.74 million and $106,558.40 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $30,934.28 or 1.11307353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00331849 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.00 or 0.25955921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.