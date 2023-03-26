Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 555 ($6.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 518.85. The firm has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,720.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 567 ($6.96).

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

