Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 555 ($6.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 518.85. The firm has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,720.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 567 ($6.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

