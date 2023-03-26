Request (REQ) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Request has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.10 million and $1.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00199244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,996.58 or 1.00009156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09493603 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,565,941.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

