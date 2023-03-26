Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 26th (AAU, AAWW, ADES, ADMP, ADXS, AGFS, AGLE, AIMC, AINC, AIRI)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 26th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

