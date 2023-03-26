Reviewing CareCloud (CCLD) and Its Rivals

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CareCloud to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CareCloud and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00 CareCloud Competitors 1904 12675 26334 603 2.62

Profitability

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.54%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares CareCloud and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 1.14% 1.55% 1.15% CareCloud Competitors -59.28% -99.50% -10.07%

Volatility & Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million $5.43 million -4.88 CareCloud Competitors $1.89 billion $233.20 million 7.58

CareCloud’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CareCloud beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications. The Practice Management segment provides medical practices as well as telemedicine, management, bill-paying and financial advisory services. The company was founded by Mahmud Haq in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

