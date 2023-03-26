Reviewing PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kamada and PyroGenesis Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kamada currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.72%. Given Kamada’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kamada is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $129.34 million 1.51 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -87.38 PyroGenesis Canada $24.79 million 6.48 -$30.67 million ($0.20) -4.50

This table compares Kamada and PyroGenesis Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than PyroGenesis Canada. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PyroGenesis Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kamada has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41% PyroGenesis Canada -191.40% -133.83% -70.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kamada beats PyroGenesis Canada on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

