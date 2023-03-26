Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
