Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,658. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $249.32. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.