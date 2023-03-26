Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,987,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,772. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

