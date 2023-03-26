Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.