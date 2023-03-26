Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $314,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,748,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016,472. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.