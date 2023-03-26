Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $375,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 2,428,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

