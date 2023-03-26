Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,118 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,188. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

