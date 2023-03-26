Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

