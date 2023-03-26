Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,171 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

