Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 552 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 473,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,516. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.