Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,855.64 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $15,855.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00244749 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,080.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

