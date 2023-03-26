Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

LYV opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.