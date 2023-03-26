Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 38,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.