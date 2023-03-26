Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

