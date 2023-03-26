Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.06 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.