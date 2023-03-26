Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.95 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.02. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

