Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

