Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 15,198 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,994,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

