Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 2,502 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.