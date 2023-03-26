Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 122,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.