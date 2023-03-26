Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,250 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE NLY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

