Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 995 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

