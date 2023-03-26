SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.52 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $131.52 million and approximately $952,181.25 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00330901 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.83 or 0.25882755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

