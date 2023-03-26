Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

