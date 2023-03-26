Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44.67 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $44.67 million and approximately $2,162.39 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.40 or 0.06345128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017773 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,281,600,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,007,015 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

