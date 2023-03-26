Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Cut by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

