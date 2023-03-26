Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 18.1% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $88,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.67 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

