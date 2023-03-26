Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

LEN stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

