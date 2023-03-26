Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor Price Performance

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

FLR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

