Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $180.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.