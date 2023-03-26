Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $267.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

