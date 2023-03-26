Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $74.06 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00328269 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,818,316.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

