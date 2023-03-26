Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

SELB opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

