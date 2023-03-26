Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

