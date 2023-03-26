SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $534.77 million and $123.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00199575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,781.43 or 0.99948645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43826957 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $119,849,897.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

