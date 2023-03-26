Smart Block Chain City Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $308.19 Million (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and $12,235.33 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

