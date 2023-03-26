Songbird (SGB) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $73.95 million and $799,132.65 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

Songbird Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.