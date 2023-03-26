Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0100

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $210.12 million and approximately $0.10 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00199742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,965.68 or 1.00031936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01025837 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

