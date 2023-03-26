SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

